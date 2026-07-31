Chile-Venezuela Diplomatic Ties Renewed

Chile has renewed its consular relations with Venezuela after cutting them off in early 2025. The Chilean Foreign Ministry announced the reactivation of ties, a significant move given the large number of Venezuelan migrants residing in Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 03:12 IST
Chile-Venezuela Diplomatic Ties Renewed
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Chile has taken a significant diplomatic step by renewing its consular relations with Venezuela, the Chilean Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

This reactivation of consular ties marks a shift from the decision made in early 2025 when the two nations severed these relations.

The renewal is particularly important as Chile has become a popular destination for many Venezuelan migrants seeking opportunities abroad.

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