Chile-Venezuela Diplomatic Ties Renewed
Chile has renewed its consular relations with Venezuela after cutting them off in early 2025. The Chilean Foreign Ministry announced the reactivation of ties, a significant move given the large number of Venezuelan migrants residing in Chile.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Chile has taken a significant diplomatic step by renewing its consular relations with Venezuela, the Chilean Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.
This reactivation of consular ties marks a shift from the decision made in early 2025 when the two nations severed these relations.
The renewal is particularly important as Chile has become a popular destination for many Venezuelan migrants seeking opportunities abroad.