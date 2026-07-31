QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction as UEFA votes to boycott World Cup, CONCACAF rejects FIFA investor plans

UEFA and its 55 member nations voted on Thursday to boycott all FIFA tournaments in ​protest at the global governing body's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup, ​while CONCACAF rejected the proposal to bring in private investors.

The following ‌are ​quotes and reactions: ENGLISH FA STATEMENT

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective view. We oppose FIFA’s plans - the FIFA World Cup belongs to football and always will.” SCOTTISH FA BOARD STATEMENT

"The Scottish FA Board agrees unequivocally with the concerns raised by all members over the ‌manner in which these proposals have been issued, and deadline set, without a full consultation process or consideration to good governance." ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"The AFC stands in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in expressing serious concerns over FIFA's proposal to introduce private investment into FIFA's flagship competitions and the decision-making process around FFE. "The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered ‌public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game. Football should never have been placed in such a position."

ALEXANDER WEHRLE, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE GERMAN FA'S ‌ECONOMIC AND DIGITAL SUBSIDIARY, VfB STUTTGART CEO "A line has once again been crossed and that he (FIFA President Gianni Infantino) wants to sell off football.

"It really makes me wonder: did Gianni Infantino ever play professional football? I believe it was the fifth division in Switzerland. "And has he ever actually stood in the supporters' section? Does he really know what football means — football as a game, as a unifying force? I have serious doubts about that.

"FIFA’s actual purpose is to oversee international regulations and organise tournaments. "I ⁠don't believe an ​association's overriding principle should be profit maximisation. But something ⁠has gone off track here, and it has to stop."

SWEDISH FA STATEMENT "The SvFF shares UEFA’s views on both the process and the underlying issue.

"A proposal with such far-reaching consequences for international football must be handled through an open, transparent and well-anchored process." NORWEGIAN ⁠FA CHIEF LISE KLAVENESS

"We cannot accept a process where a project that changes the very core of our shared model is developed in secret, outside the elected bodies, and presented as a done deal without any form of consultation. "There ​has been no transparency, involvement, or debate. The message from Norway and UEFA is clear: if this project continues, we will withdraw from FIFA competitions."

DANISH FA CHAIRMAN JESPER MOELLER "It is ⁠out of the question to accede to an agreement of this nature, where we invite private investors into the heart of FIFA. We will therefore support all necessary measures to stop this project."

BRITISH CULTURE SECRETARY LISA NANDY “This (UEFA boycott) is a principled decision that we ⁠strongly ​support. Football belongs to the fans, not billionaire investors. Enough is enough. It’s time to take a stand to protect our game.”

BRITISH POLITICIAN NIGEL FARAGE "Football is for the people. UEFA are right to take a stand and Gianni Infantino must resign."

CONCACAF "Membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the ⁠relevant FIFA governance bodies."

U.S. SOCCER "U.S. Soccer stands with Concacaf and its members."

CANADA SOCCER "Canada Soccer stands with Concacaf and its members on today’s collective decision."

PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS AUSTRALIA "At a time when football desperately requires greater ⁠transparency, accountability and good governance, proposals of this significance ⁠raise questions about who the game is run by and in whose interests."

CHELSEA MANAGER XABI ALONSO "Football has to be for the people, not in private hands. And I think that, the way we love it is this way. And we have seen a great World Cup and something that they stay ‌the same way, it's good. So ‌to defend the interest for all the people." (Compiled by Paras J. Haji and Suramya Kaushik in Bangalore and ​Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)