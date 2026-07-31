Soccer-Denia becomes Czech Republic's first foreign head coach

Santi Denia, a 52-year-old former Spain youth coach, has been appointed as the head coach of the Czech Republic national team on a two-year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 17:21 IST
Soccer-Denia becomes Czech Republic's first foreign head coach
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Former Spain youth coach Santi ​Denia has been appointed as ​head coach of the ‌Czech ​Republic national team, the country's football association (FACR) announced on Friday. The 52-year-old Spaniard becomes the ‌first foreign manager to lead the Czech team and has signed a two-year contract with an option for an extension.

He replaces Miroslav Koubek, ‌who stepped down after the 2026 World Cup where the team ‌were knocked out in the group stage. "It is an immense honour for me to be here," Denia said in a statement. "Czech football has a great ⁠history and ​I am ⁠extremely motivated by this project. My only wish is to get to work as ⁠soon as possible."

Denia, who led Spain's Olympic team to gold at the ​2024 Paris Games, will have his first matches in September ⁠with home Nations League fixtures against Croatia on the 26th and England three ⁠days ​later. The team will also face world and European champions Spain during the campaign, setting up a meeting between Denia and ⁠his former colleague Luis de la Fuente.

"I was born in Spain and ⁠worked for ⁠the federation for 15 years but now things are different — I want to win against Spain," Denia ‌said.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026