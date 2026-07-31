Soccer-Polish FA says preparations for Under-20 Women's World Cup are proceeding as planned

The Polish Football Association confirms preparations for the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup are on track, with no team withdrawals reported.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:35 IST
Soccer-Polish FA says preparations for Under-20 Women's World Cup are proceeding as planned
  • Country:
  • Poland

​The Polish ​Football Association (PZPN) ‌said on ​Friday it has not received ‌any information about teams withdrawing from the FIFA Under-20 Women's ‌World Cup 2026, which is ‌due to start in Poland in September, and preparations are ⁠continuing ​as ⁠planned.

"Preparations for the Women's U-20 World ⁠Cup are proceeding according to ​the previously established schedule and ⁠have entered their final stage," the ⁠PZPN ​said in an emailed statement. "The PZPN has received ⁠no information regarding the potential ⁠withdrawal ⁠of any team from the tournament."

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