Soccer-Polish FA says preparations for Under-20 Women's World Cup are proceeding as planned

​The Polish ​Football Association (PZPN) ‌said on ​Friday it has not received ‌any information about teams withdrawing from the FIFA Under-20 Women's ‌World Cup 2026, which is ‌due to start in Poland in September, and preparations are ⁠continuing ​as ⁠planned.

"Preparations for the Women's U-20 World ⁠Cup are proceeding according to ​the previously established schedule and ⁠have entered their final stage," the ⁠PZPN ​said in an emailed statement. "The PZPN has received ⁠no information regarding the potential ⁠withdrawal ⁠of any team from the tournament."