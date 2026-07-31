Soccer-FIFA is studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 edition, document says

FIFA ​is ​studying the ‌impact of ​expanding the World Cup ‌from 48 to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, according ‌to a document seen ‌by Reuters.

"FIFA wishes to appoint an independent agency to ⁠determine ​whether ⁠and how expanding the FIFA ⁠World Cup from 48 to ​64 participating national teams, starting ⁠with the 2030 edition, ⁠would ​impact on the tournament proposition," it said ⁠in a research brief.