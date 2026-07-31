Soccer-FIFA is studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 edition, document says
FIFA is considering expanding the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, with an independent agency to assess the potential impact.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA is studying the impact of expanding the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, according to a document seen by Reuters.
"FIFA wishes to appoint an independent agency to determine whether and how expanding the FIFA World Cup from 48 to 64 participating national teams, starting with the 2030 edition, would impact on the tournament proposition," it said in a research brief.
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