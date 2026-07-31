Soccer-FIFA is studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 edition, document says

FIFA is considering expanding the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, with an independent agency to assess the potential impact.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 18:35 IST
Soccer-FIFA is studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 edition, document says
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FIFA ​is ​studying the ‌impact of ​expanding the World Cup ‌from 48 to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, according ‌to a document seen ‌by Reuters.

"FIFA wishes to appoint an independent agency to ⁠determine ​whether ⁠and how expanding the FIFA ⁠World Cup from 48 to ​64 participating national teams, starting ⁠with the 2030 edition, ⁠would ​impact on the tournament proposition," it said ⁠in a research brief.

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