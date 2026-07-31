Soccer-Fan group calls for FIFA reform amid widespread opposition to World Cup stake sale plan

FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup has sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA nations boycotting the tournament and FIFA's senior adviser resigning in protest.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:10 IST
Soccer-Fan group calls for FIFA reform amid widespread opposition to World Cup stake sale plan
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Non-profit fan network Football Supporters ​Europe (FSE) has opposed FIFA's proposal to ​sell a stake in ‌the World ​Cup and called for reform in the world soccer body amid widespread criticism of the plan.

UEFA nations have ‌unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments over the proposal and the Asian and North-American confederations expressed solidarity with the European countries, while FIFA president ‌Gianni Infantino's senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest. Stuart Dykes, FSE's director ‌of European and Institutional Affairs, said the fans were also outraged by FIFA's proposal.

"Football is not for sale. It's a social good. Its value is created by the fans and the players and ⁠everyone ​else who go to ⁠make it such, you know, go to create that value in the first place," Dykes told ⁠Reuters on Friday over Zoom. "And that value is not for FIFA to extract in the ​interest of private investors."

Dykes hit out at the lack of transparency behind an ⁠initiative that would have a far-reaching impact on the sport. "Decisions of this nature... cannot be taken ⁠behind ​closed doors by a small number of people. Many of them aren't even involved in football. They're private investors. FIFA has to reform itself," he said.

Dykes ⁠said UEFA had sent out a strong message by getting all 55 European nations ⁠to agree on ⁠the decision to boycott FIFA competitions. "I think the whole of the football community stands behind UEFA on this," he added.

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