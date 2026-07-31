Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Packers activate TE Tucker Kraft (knee) from PUP list

The Green Bay Packers ​activated tight end Tucker Kraft from the physically unable to perform list on Friday. ​Kraft, 25, had surgery last November to repair a torn ‌right ​ACL and is expected to be eased back into practice.

Soccer-Infantino's adviser quits as FIFA's World Cup stake plan triggers confederation backlash

A senior adviser to FIFA President Gianni Infantino resigned in protest at plans to sell a stake in the World Cup on Friday, as European ‌football threatened a boycott and regional confederations united in opposition to the controversial proposal. Carlos Cordeiro resigned with immediate effect, calling the plan "a bad deal for football".

Pens sign F Tommy Novak to 3-year, $13.95M extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year, $13.95 million contract extension on Friday. Novak, 29, posted 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games in his first full season with the Penguins ‌in 2025-26.

Nets sign C Moritz Wagner to multi-year contract

The Brooklyn Nets signed veteran center Moritz Wagner to a multi-year contract on Friday. Terms were not released, but ESPN reported ‌the deal was for two years and $19 million.

Reports: Giants' Harrison Bader crashed scooter into fire truck

The San Francisco Giants are shutting down outfielder Harrison Bader for the season after he reportedly crashed his scooter into the back of a fire truck. The Giants confirmed earlier this week that Bader was in an accident last weekend that aggravated a left foot injury that has kept him sidelined since May 29.

Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader ⁠about sale

U.S. ​President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at ⁠Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors. FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and ⁠its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

Wizards F Jamir Watkins recovering from ACL surgery

Second-year forward Jamir Watkins could miss the 2026-27 season for the Washington Wizards ​after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his torn left ACL. The Wizards said Watkins underwent surgery on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. It was performed ⁠by Dr. Riley J. Williams III, the chief of the hospital's Sports Medicine Institute.

Soccer-UEFA to boycott World Cup and FIFA tournaments over stake sale plans

European soccer's governing body UEFA and its 55 member nations on Thursday voted to boycott ⁠all ​FIFA tournaments in what could be a knockout blow to the global soccer organisation's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to external investors. In a statement that pulled no punches, Europe presented a united front to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, whose proposal this week blindsided regional confederations and caused uproar just weeks after the World Cup staged in the U.S., Canada ⁠and Mexico.

CBS puts Tony Romo on indefinite leave after arrest

CBS Sports has placed No. 1 football analyst Tony Romo on indefinite leave following his arrest on suspicion of operating while ⁠intoxicated. The news was announced Friday in ⁠a terse statement from the network.

Soccer-CONCACAF chief Montagliani considering FIFA presidency challenge to Infantino, report says

North American football chief Victor Montagliani is "making moves" towards challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in next March's election, The i Paper reported on Friday, citing sources. The report comes amid growing scrutiny of ‌Infantino, who is facing ‌the first significant challenge to his leadership after FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the World ​Cup drew widespread opposition from major regional confederations.