Golf-Ryu recovers from bad second-round start to take halfway lead at Women's Open

Favourite Ryu Hae-ran held the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after recovering from a rocky start to her second round to post a two-under 69 and reach seven under for ‌the tournament at a sun-baked Royal Lytham on Friday.

World number three Ryu, who came into the week as a hot favourite after winning the PGA Championship and this month's Evian Championship, bogeyed her third hole and double-bogeyed the fifth to slip back early in her second round. But the South Korean responded superbly and was ‌flawless after that with five birdies, including one on the 18th that gave her the outright lead heading into a weekend where she will try not ‌to think about her pursuers. "I don't want to focus on other players. I will just keep thinking about my golf and the golf course," Ryu told reporters. "A lot of great players in here, so that's why I just want to think about my golf." Japan's Shiho Kuwaki went out early and was the long-time clubhouse leader after carding a solid one-under 70 on a ⁠day marked ​by extremely slow play with the afternoon ⁠groups taking well over five hours.

Defending champion Miyu Yamashita was packing her bags after a quadruple bogey at the par-four 18th meant she missed the cut with a second-round 77. Overnight leader ⁠Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand went round in nine more shots than her stunning first-round 64 as a two-over 73 left her tied with American Yealimi Noh, two shots off the ​lead, while Joo Soo-bin was a further two shots adrift and alone in fifth place. "I didn't hit close to the pins as I did ⁠yesterday. Maybe the pin positions were kind of hard," Thitikul said by way of explanation for her relative struggle. "Just going to have to be patient at the weekend."

World number one Nelly Korda, like Ryu ⁠bidding ​for a third major this season, hit back after an opening-round 73 with a six-birdie 68 putting her in the mix for the weekend at one under along with 2024 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand. "Definitely better than yesterday," said Korda.

England's world number five Lottie Woad maintained her steady progress with ⁠a level-par 71 although a bogey at the 18th, only her third in two rounds, where she drove into a deep pot bunker, left her five ⁠shots adrift of Ryu. Woad is trying to ⁠become the first home winner since Georgia Hall, also at Lytham, in 2018.

She was in a group of eight players packed together on two under, including compatriot Charley Hull. Japan's Minami Katsu and American duo Lucy Li and Jing Yan ‌are also on two under ‌after all shooting three-under 68s.