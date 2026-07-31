Jeeno Thitikul's Flawless Start Steals the Show at Women's British Open

Atthaya 'Jeeno' Thitikul delivered a standout performance at the Women's British Open, posting an impressive seven-under 64, the best round on Thursday. The 23-year-old Thai golfer finished two shots ahead, taking full advantage of calm conditions.

Thitikul's flawless round included seven birdies, establishing herself as a serious contender for her first major win. Her performance overshadowed South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran, who started with a five-under 66. American Yealimi Noh and France's Celine Boutier also remained in contention.

Despite a promising start from World No. 1 Nelly Korda, she struggled with a two-over 73. Meanwhile, England's Lottie Woad impressed with a bogey-free 69, aiming to claim England's first victory since 2018.