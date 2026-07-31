Jeeno Thitikul's Flawless Start Steals the Show at Women's British Open

Atthaya Thitikul impressed at the Women's British Open, leading the field with a flawless seven-under 64 in the opening round. The 23-year-old seized the lead from South Korean rival Ryu Hae-ran. This performance has ignited hopes for Thitikul to secure her first major victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:11 IST
Jeeno Thitikul's Flawless Start Steals the Show at Women's British Open
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Atthaya 'Jeeno' Thitikul delivered a standout performance at the Women's British Open, posting an impressive seven-under 64, the best round on Thursday. The 23-year-old Thai golfer finished two shots ahead, taking full advantage of calm conditions.

Thitikul's flawless round included seven birdies, establishing herself as a serious contender for her first major win. Her performance overshadowed South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran, who started with a five-under 66. American Yealimi Noh and France's Celine Boutier also remained in contention.

Despite a promising start from World No. 1 Nelly Korda, she struggled with a two-over 73. Meanwhile, England's Lottie Woad impressed with a bogey-free 69, aiming to claim England's first victory since 2018.

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