Ryu Hae-ran Leads with Stellar Start at Royal Lytham

South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran took an early lead at Royal Lytham with an impressive five-under-par 66, setting the pace in her quest for a third consecutive major title.

Nelly Korda, the world number one, faced difficulties from the onset, finishing at two-over 73, while Yealimi Noh closely followed Ryu with a score of 67.

Notable performances included England's Lottie Woad, who maintained a solid opening with a bogey-free 69, and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, along with Spain's Paula Martin Sampedro, who showed promise early in the tournament.