Ryu Hae-ran Leads with Stellar Start at Royal Lytham
Ryu Hae-ran emerged as the frontrunner on the first day of the championship at Royal Lytham, delivering a remarkable five-under 66. Despite early challenges, Nelly Korda struggled with a two-over 73. Other notable performances included a strong start from England's Lottie Woad and promising play from New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Spain's Paula Martin Sampedro.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran took an early lead at Royal Lytham with an impressive five-under-par 66, setting the pace in her quest for a third consecutive major title.
Nelly Korda, the world number one, faced difficulties from the onset, finishing at two-over 73, while Yealimi Noh closely followed Ryu with a score of 67.
Notable performances included England's Lottie Woad, who maintained a solid opening with a bogey-free 69, and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, along with Spain's Paula Martin Sampedro, who showed promise early in the tournament.