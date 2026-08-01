Famed climber Nirmal Purja, nine others, die in avalanche in Pakistan, hiking company says

Nirmal Purja, a Nepali climber who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, has died in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 17:38 IST
Famed climber Nirmal Purja, nine others, die in avalanche in Pakistan, hiking company says
Nirmal Purja
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Celebrated ‌Nepali climber Nirmal ​Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest ‌mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday. “Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that ‌we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following ‌the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition ⁠sadly ​did not survive,” ⁠it added, without giving details. Purja, 43, and nine others had been missing since ⁠Thursday after being struck by an avalanche on the 8,051-metre (26,414-foot) Broad Peak, ​the world's 12th highest mountain, a technically difficult climb in Pakistan's ⁠Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Purja, who served with British special forces as a Gurkha, completed the record-breaking ⁠feat ​in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible" was ⁠released two years later. The 10 mountaineers were caught in an avalanche ⁠around midday on ⁠Thursday. Six of the 10 climbers were Nepalis and the others were from Pakistan, Oman, the ‌U.S. and ‌China.

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026