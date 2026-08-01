Rallying-Ogier and co-driver Ingrassia flown to hospital after crash

Toyota's reigning world champion ​Sebastien Ogier and stand-in ​co-driver Julien Ingrassia ‌were flown ​to hospital for checks after crashing out of Rally Finland while leading ‌on Saturday. The Toyota team said on X that both men were able to get out of the car unassisted ‌and were "generally OK".

Organisers said Frenchman Ogier, a nine-times world ‌champion, went off the road at speed on stage 17 with the car rolling several times. The stage, the penultimate one of the ⁠day, ​was immediately ⁠halted.

"We contacted them and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked ⁠than anything else, nothing broken," Toyota's deputy-team principal Juha Kankkunen ​told Rally.tv. "They are in the helicopter on the way ⁠to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this ⁠kind ​of accident.

"I don’t know what was the reason for it, was there anything technical or anything like ⁠that." Ogier's championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans also rolled his Toyota Yaris ⁠at speed ⁠in the morning but was able to continue after spectators came to his assistance.