Rallying-Ogier and co-driver Ingrassia flown to hospital after crash

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were taken to hospital for checks after a crash in Rally Finland, but were reportedly "generally OK" with no serious injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:46 IST
Rallying-Ogier and co-driver Ingrassia flown to hospital after crash
  • Country:
  • Finland

Toyota's reigning world champion ​Sebastien Ogier and stand-in ​co-driver Julien Ingrassia ‌were flown ​to hospital for checks after crashing out of Rally Finland while leading ‌on Saturday. The Toyota team said on X that both men were able to get out of the car unassisted ‌and were "generally OK".

Organisers said Frenchman Ogier, a nine-times world ‌champion, went off the road at speed on stage 17 with the car rolling several times. The stage, the penultimate one of the ⁠day, ​was immediately ⁠halted.

"We contacted them and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked ⁠than anything else, nothing broken," Toyota's deputy-team principal Juha Kankkunen ​told Rally.tv. "They are in the helicopter on the way ⁠to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this ⁠kind ​of accident.

"I don’t know what was the reason for it, was there anything technical or anything like ⁠that." Ogier's championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans also rolled his Toyota Yaris ⁠at speed ⁠in the morning but was able to continue after spectators came to his assistance.

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