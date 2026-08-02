Soccer-Juventus sign Kolo Muani from PSG on five-year deal

Juventus have signed France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain for 38 million euros, with a contract until 2031 and performance-related bonuses.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 22:13 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign Kolo Muani from PSG on five-year deal
Randal Kolo Muani
  • Country:
  • France

Juventus have signed ​Randal Kolo Muani from ​Paris St Germain, ‌the two ​clubs announced on Sunday as the France forward returns to ‌the Serie A side where he spent half a season on loan last year. Juve said they had paid ‌38 million euros ($43.80 million) for Kolo Muani's ‌services along with performance-related bonuses of up to 12 million euros, with the 27-year-old signing a contract until 2031.

In his ⁠first ​stint at ⁠Juve, Kolo Muani scored 10 times in 22 matches after ⁠joining them in January 2025 before he was loaned ​to Tottenham Hotspur for the 2025-26 season. Kolo Muani ⁠has 32 caps for France, scoring nine goals, but he ⁠did ​not make the squad for the 2026 World Cup where the team reached the semi-finals. ⁠Earlier on Sunday, Juventus announced that they had signed Bosnia & ⁠Herzegovina ⁠winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen for 30 million euros.

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

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