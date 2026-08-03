Tennis-Rain disrupts Washington Open final, halts play in Canada

Heavy rain disrupted tennis tournaments across North America on Sunday, delaying or cancelling matches at the Washington Open, Canadian Open in Montreal and Toronto, affecting several top players.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 05:12 IST
Tennis-Rain disrupts Washington Open final, halts play in Canada
Jessica Pegula
  • Country:
  • United States

Rain disrupted tennis tournaments ​across North America on ​Sunday, delaying the Washington ‌Open women's ​final between American Jessica Pegula and the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, cancelling the ‌evening session at the Canadian Open in Montreal and halting play in Toronto. Pegula had taken the opening set 6-4 against ‌Eala in Washington, but the final was suspended with ‌Eala leading 2-1 in the second set. The match had already been delayed by three hours before it began.

Weather conditions also affected the ⁠Canadian ​Open events, with ⁠the women's tournament taking place in Toronto and the men's event ⁠in Montreal. In Toronto, play on the Grandstand court was suspended during ​the match between Poland's Magdalena Frech and France's Leolia ⁠Jeanjean.

In Montreal, organizers cancelled all ongoing and remaining matches in the day ⁠session ​because of current and forecast weather conditions before calling off the night session. "The August 2nd evening session (Session ⁠3) has been cancelled. Please note that our ticketing team will ⁠contact ticket ⁠holders shortly to present the options available to them," organisers said on social media.

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