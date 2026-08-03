Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees new contract through 2030 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to lead the US men's national soccer team through the 2030 World Cup, extending his contract beyond the 2026 tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:03 IST
Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees new contract through 2030 World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino
  • Country:
  • United States

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino ​has agreed to lead the men's team through ​the 2030 World Cup, U.S. Soccer ‌said ​on Monday, after taking them to the last 16 at this year's finals.

The 54-year-old Argentine, who favours a high-pressing, attacking style of play, took ‌over the U.S. side in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, and had a contract that ran through the 2026 World Cup. "Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in ‌the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT ‌and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said in a press release.

Under Pochettino's leadership, the U.S. finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay and Turkey, and the six points they collected were the highest-ever ⁠total ​for the men's team at ⁠the tournament. Pochettino's charges then beat Bosnia in the last 32 before losing 4-1 to Belgium in a disappointing end to ⁠the campaign for a side were hoping to make a deep run on home soil.

"Working together with U.S. Soccer ​over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential ⁠to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger,” said Pochettino. “The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup ⁠only ​strengthened our belief in what is possible here."

The former Argentina defender guided Southampton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in 2013 - the club's highest-ever finish at the time. He went on to ⁠lead Tottenham Hotspur to a first Champions League final appearance in 2019 and in 2022 steered Paris ⁠St Germain to the ⁠Ligue 1 title.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent in 2024 after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally to a sixth-placed finish.

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