Tennis-Raducanu out of US Open due to right leg stress fracture, say reports

Former champion ​Emma Raducanu will ​miss the ‌U.S. Open ​because of the stress fracture in her leg ‌that also forced her to pull out of Wimbledon, British media reported on Monday. Raducanu, ‌23, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for ‌the injury, with the U.S. Open's main draw due to kick off in four weeks.

Reuters ⁠has ​reached out ⁠to the Briton's representatives for comment. Raducanu has struggled ⁠with injuries and illness throughout this year, ​with a right foot injury she ⁠suffered last year affecting her early season preparations ⁠and ​campaign.

An illness in February forced her out again for more than ⁠two months, and in June she picked up ⁠the ⁠stress fracture that forced her out of Wimbledon.