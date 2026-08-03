Tennis-Raducanu out of US Open due to right leg stress fracture, say reports

Former British tennis champion Emma Raducanu will miss the U.S. Open due to a stress fracture in her leg, which has hindered her season with multiple injuries and illnesses.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 23:52 IST
Tennis-Raducanu out of US Open due to right leg stress fracture, say reports
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former champion ​Emma Raducanu will ​miss the ‌U.S. Open ​because of the stress fracture in her leg ‌that also forced her to pull out of Wimbledon, British media reported on Monday. Raducanu, ‌23, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for ‌the injury, with the U.S. Open's main draw due to kick off in four weeks.

Reuters ⁠has ​reached out ⁠to the Briton's representatives for comment. Raducanu has struggled ⁠with injuries and illness throughout this year, ​with a right foot injury she ⁠suffered last year affecting her early season preparations ⁠and ​campaign.

An illness in February forced her out again for more than ⁠two months, and in June she picked up ⁠the ⁠stress fracture that forced her out of Wimbledon.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

No Power, No Data, No Impact: The Hard Limits of Africa’s AI Ambition

Can Financial Independence Break the Cycle of Child Marriage?

Uzbekistan Is Decoupling Growth From Emissions: Can Its Cities Keep Up?

Europe Is Chasing Advanced Tech While Millions Still Lack the Basics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026