Soccer-MLS owners appoint Berg next commissioner

Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg has been voted as the next Major League Soccer commissioner, succeeding Don Garber, and will take over on January 1, 2027.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 02:36 IST
Soccer-MLS owners appoint Berg next commissioner
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League ​Soccer owners voted on Monday ​to appoint Los Angeles FC ‌co-owner ​and private equity executive Larry Berg as the league's next commissioner, succeeding longtime chief Don Garber ‌next year, sources said.

Berg has held his ownership stake in LAFC since 2018, giving him inside knowledge of the MLS operations. He will sell his stake ‌in the team before taking over the role. Berg comes from the world ‌of finance, holding an MBA from Harvard Business School and 30 years of experience at American asset management firm Apollo Global Management.

Garber, 68, is nearing the end of his ⁠third ​decade as commissioner, ⁠holding the job since August 1999. Only NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has served longer among ⁠the major U.S. leagues, assuming office in February 1993. Berg will assume the role on ​January 1, 2027. Garber will continue to serve as commissioner through ⁠the end of 2026 before transitioning to chairman in 2027.

In 2025, the league formed a ⁠succession ​committee, led by LAFC co-owner Bennett Rosenthal and Columbus Crew owner Jimmy Haslam, to determine a plan to succeed Garber. Consultant Korn Ferry ⁠was brought in to lead the search for candidates. The other top candidate for ⁠the job, reports ⁠said, was David Nathanson, a former Fox executive who gave a presentation to the 30 MLS team owners in ‌New ‌York on Monday.

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