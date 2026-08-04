Soccer-Fulham sign striker Gonzalo from Real Madrid

Fulham ​have ​signed forward ‌Gonzalo Garcia ​from Real Madrid on a ‌five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League ‌club announced on Monday.

The ‌22-year-old Real academy product will reunite with his former coach ⁠at ​the ⁠Spanish side, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Gonzalo scored 13 ⁠goals in 51 appearances ​for Real Madrid in all ⁠competitions and won the Champions ⁠League ​and LaLiga in 2024. Fulham begin their ⁠Premier League campaign by hosting ⁠Chelsea ⁠on August 24.