Soccer-Fulham sign striker Gonzalo from Real Madrid

Fulham has signed 22-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, reuniting him with former coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 02:42 IST
Soccer-Fulham sign striker Gonzalo from Real Madrid
  • Country:
  • Spain

Fulham ​have ​signed forward ‌Gonzalo Garcia ​from Real Madrid on a ‌five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League ‌club announced on Monday.

The ‌22-year-old Real academy product will reunite with his former coach ⁠at ​the ⁠Spanish side, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Gonzalo scored 13 ⁠goals in 51 appearances ​for Real Madrid in all ⁠competitions and won the Champions ⁠League ​and LaLiga in 2024. Fulham begin their ⁠Premier League campaign by hosting ⁠Chelsea ⁠on August 24.

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