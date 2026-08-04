Soccer-Fulham sign striker Gonzalo from Real Madrid
Fulham has signed 22-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, reuniting him with former coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
- Country:
- Spain
Fulham have signed forward Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 22-year-old Real academy product will reunite with his former coach at the Spanish side, Alvaro Arbeloa.
Gonzalo scored 13 goals in 51 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and won the Champions League and LaLiga in 2024. Fulham begin their Premier League campaign by hosting Chelsea on August 24.