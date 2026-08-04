"I just want India to support us like this": Arundhati Choudhary after historic boxing gold in CWG Glasgow

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary received a rousing welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday as India's boxing contingent returned home after producing a record-breaking campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The women's 70kg champion said the warm reception from fans has further motivated her as she now shifts her focus to the World Cup later this year, while reaffirming that every athlete ultimately dreams of winning an Olympic medal.

Speaking after her arrival in Delhi, Arundhati told ANI, "We're feeling great, and it's even better to see the reception. I just want India to support us like this. The Olympics is every athlete's goal. My goal is the World Cup, which is in November. Every time we hear about India, it inspires us to do even better." Arundhati was among the Indian gold medallists, alongside Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar, who were greeted by family members, coaches and supporters after returning from Glasgow.

The Haryana boxer produced a dominant display in the women's 70kg final, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision to secure one of India's seven boxing gold medals at the Games. India scripted history by delivering the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, topping the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The 10-medal haul surpassed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

Apart from Arundhati, India's gold medals came through Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Narender Berwal and Jadumani Singh added silver medals to complete the country's historic tally. Ankush Panghal sealed India's seventh gold with a 4-1 split-decision victory over England's Dimeji Shittu in the men's 80kg final, while Sachin Siwach fought back from behind to defeat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg title clash.

In the women's events, reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria outclassed Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the 57kg final. Preeti Pawar cruised to a 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final, Sakshi Chaudhary defeated England's Ruby White 5-0 in the 51kg final, and Priya Ghanghas claimed the women's 60kg title with a 4-1 win over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh.

Among the silver medallists, Narender Berwal finished runner-up in the men's 90+kg category after losing to England's Damar Thomas, while Lovlina Borgohain settled for silver in the women's 75kg final after a narrow defeat to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. Jadumani Singh also claimed silver in the men's 55kg category after losing to Australia's Jye Dixon. India's unprecedented showing in Glasgow reaffirmed its status as one of the dominant forces in Commonwealth boxing and marked the country's finest-ever campaign in the sport. (ANI)