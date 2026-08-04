"We are very proud of our boxers": BFI chief Ajay Singh hails historic boxing campaign at CWG 2026

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh hailed India's record-breaking performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying the country's boxers have established themselves among the world's best after returning home from a historic campaign in Glasgow. The Indian boxing contingent, including gold medallists Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Preeti Pawar, received a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning following their stellar performances in Scotland.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Singh told ANI, "We won a historic victory in the CWG. No country in the history of the CWG has won 7 golds in a single championship in boxing. We are very proud of our boxers and hope that we can carry on like this. This time, we are one of the top countries in the world and aspire to be the number 1 boxing nation in the world." India produced the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing with seven gold and three silver medals to top the boxing medal standings. The 10-medal haul eclipsed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

Ankush Panghal sealed India's seventh gold medal by defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in the men's 80kg final, while Narender Berwal rounded off the campaign with a silver medal in the men's 90+kg category after finishing runner-up to England's Damar Thomas. India's other gold medallists were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh added silver medals to complete the country's unprecedented medal haul.

Sachin Siwach staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg final, while reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria outclassed Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final. Arundhati Choudhary dominated England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 in the women's 70kg final, Preeti Pawar defeated Canada's Scarlett Delgado by the same margin in the women's 54kg final, Sakshi Chaudhary claimed a convincing 5-0 victory over England's Ruby White in the women's 51kg final, and Priya Ghanghas won the women's 60kg title after beating Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh 4-1.

Among the silver medallists, Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed gold after losing 1-4 to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final, while Jadumani Singh settled for silver in the men's 55kg category after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon. India's historic showing in Glasgow underlined the country's growing dominance in international boxing and marked its finest-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport. (ANI)