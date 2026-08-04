Union Sports Minister Mandaviya honours Squash star Anahat Singh, Indian junior men's team for medal wins at World Junior C'ships 2026

Anahat, 18, became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships women's singles title, in Canada last week. This was her fifth participation at the competition and her 2nd medal from the World Championships. She had won the bronze last year in Cairo.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 11:43 IST
Union Sports Minister Mandaviya honours Squash star Anahat Singh, Indian junior men's team for medal wins at World Junior C'ships 2026
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Anahat Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated India's World Junior Squash Championship 2026 medallists, including Gold medalist Anahat Singh and bronze medal-winning Indian men's junior team Aryaveer Dewan, Yusha Nafees and Gurveer Singh. Anahat, 18, became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships women's singles title, in Canada last week. This was her fifth participation at the competition and her 2nd medal from the World Championships. She had won the bronze last year in Cairo.

Anahat defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final of the World Squash Junior Championships 2026 to claim the prestigious title last Saturday. Interacting with the athletes, Mandaviya encouraged the youngsters to treat their recent success as the beginning of a much longer journey, with major milestones such as the Asian Games 2026 and the Olympic Games 2028 lying ahead.

Congratulating Anahat on her landmark achievement, Mandaviya said her historic triumph is worthy of inspiring millions of young Indians to take up squash. In a sweet gesture, Anahat also presented an autographed squash racquet and squash ball to the Minister. The youngsters also indulged in selfies and candid conversations, making the felicitation event a heart and joyful occasion.

India's recent accomplishments in the world of squash are really significant, considering that the sport is making its Olympics debut in the 2028 edition to be held in Los Angeles. (ANI)

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