Soccer-Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
Ajax Amsterdam has strengthened their squad with the signings of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Julian Brandt, Tolu Arokodare, and Marcos Leonardo, in a series of pre-season deals.
- Country:
- Germany
Ajax Amsterdam continued their pre-season signing spree with the addition of former Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old arrives on a one-season loan deal from Barcelona. His signing follows that of another former German international, Julian Brandt, 30, who was out of contract and signed a three-year deal with Ajax last week.
Ajax have also signed Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and paid just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million) to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who signed a five-year contract. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
ALSO READ
-
Rhine water touches new lows, costs for industry rise
-
Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's nascent economic recovery
-
European shares start August higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
-
Rhine water levels up slightly from record lows but more falls expected
-
Golf-Japan's Kuwaki claims Women's Open title after playoff win