Soccer-Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona

Ajax Amsterdam has strengthened their squad with the signings of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Julian Brandt, Tolu Arokodare, and Marcos Leonardo, in a series of pre-season deals.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 14:02 IST
Soccer-Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ajax ​Amsterdam continued ​their pre-season ‌signing spree ​with the addition of former Germany ‌goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old arrives ‌on a one-season loan deal ‌from Barcelona. His signing follows that of another former German international, Julian Brandt, ⁠30, ​who ⁠was out of contract and signed a ⁠three-year deal with Ajax last week.

Ajax ​have also signed Nigeria striker Tolu ⁠Arokodare on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, ⁠and ​paid just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million) to Saudi Arabia's ⁠Al Hilal for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, ⁠who ⁠signed a five-year contract. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in ‌Cape ‌Town; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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