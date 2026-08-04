Soccer-Norway keeper Nyland rejoins Leipzig

RB Leipzig have re-signed Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a contract through 2028, returning to the club after a successful loan spell in the 2022-23 season.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:06 IST
Soccer-Norway keeper Nyland rejoins Leipzig
  • Country:
  • Norway

RB Leipzig have ​re-signed Norway goalkeeper ​Orjan Nyland on ‌a contract ​through 2028, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old ‌returns to Leipzig, where he played on loan in the 2022-23 season, as a free agent ‌following the expiration of his contract with ‌Sevilla at the end of June.

Nyland became a national hero during Norway's historic run to the World Cup ⁠quarter-finals, ​saving a ⁠penalty from Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes in a dramatic 2-1 ⁠last-16 victory last month. "When the opportunity arose to ​return to RB Leipzig, I didn’t have ⁠to think twice. I have many positive memories of ⁠the ​club and the people here, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again," ⁠Nyland said.

Nyland has also played for Molde, FC ⁠Ingelstadt, Aston ⁠Villa and Reading. He has made 76 appearances for Norway.

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