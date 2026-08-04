Badminton-Delhi eyes World Championship redemption with no more bird droppings, stray animals

Organisers of the upcoming Badminton World Championships in New Delhi claim the city is ready to host a smoother event after addressing previous concerns over cleanliness and air quality.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 19:00 IST
Badminton-Delhi eyes World Championship redemption with no more bird droppings, stray animals
  • Country:
  • India

After bird droppings, stray animals and air-quality concerns ​overshadowed badminton's India Open in New Delhi earlier ​this year, organisers of the flagship World ‌Championships ​said on Tuesday the city was ready to deliver a smoother spectacle.

The August 17 to 23 tournament will be at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with ‌the draw taking place on Wednesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and local organisers, Badminton Association of India (BAI), said preparations were on track. "Following the India Open in January, BAI acted swiftly to address feedback relating to venue cleanliness and environmental ‌conditions," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund told Reuters in a statement.

New Delhi regularly ranks among the world's most ‌polluted capitals during winter, with poor air quality a recurring concern for international sporting events. The January India Open drew criticism after Singapore's Loh Kean Yew said he struggled to breathe and wore a mask outside his hotel room, while Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt described conditions as "unhealthy".

Loh's ⁠match ​against India's HS Prannoy was ⁠also halted twice after birds fouled the court, while Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon complained of cold conditions and South Korea's Kang Minhyuk posted on ⁠social media after a monkey entered the training venue. Lund said August's monsoon weather typically brought better air quality than January, while ​the venue roof had been inspected and waterproofed where required, the air-conditioning system tested and lighting upgrades ⁠were being installed.

"The challenges experienced at the India Open are not unique to any one host nation ... BWF is satisfied that appropriate measures ⁠have ​been implemented ahead of the championships," he said. BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra said organisers had strengthened animal-control measures with a triple-door entry system, round-the-clock security, sealed access points and coordination with local authorities to relocate ⁠stray animals.

"We are confident that the event will offer nothing less than a seamless, world-class spectacle for players, officials ⁠and fans alike," Mishra said. The ⁠tournament will feature China's defending men's champion Shi Yu Qi and women's title holder Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while twice Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge ‌in the women's ‌singles on home soil.

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