Tennis-Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, marking his latest setback in a recovery that began in April.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 09:52 IST
Tennis-Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Spain

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this ‌month's Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard ‌had been set to return at the ‌ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April. Alcaraz was ⁠unable ​to defend ⁠his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as ⁠he recovered from the injury.

"We know Carlos is ​doing everything he can to get back ⁠to playing tournaments as soon as possible," tournament director ⁠Bob ​Moran said in a statement. World number two Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title ⁠after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from ⁠the ⁠final.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.

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