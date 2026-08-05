Tennis-Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this ‌month's Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard ‌had been set to return at the ‌ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April. Alcaraz was ⁠unable ​to defend ⁠his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as ⁠he recovered from the injury.

"We know Carlos is ​doing everything he can to get back ⁠to playing tournaments as soon as possible," tournament director ⁠Bob ​Moran said in a statement. World number two Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title ⁠after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from ⁠the ⁠final.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.