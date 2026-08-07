Soccer-Real Madrid secure Vinicius Jr with new long-term deal

Real Madrid ​have secured the ​future of ‌Brazilian winger ​Vinicius Jr, extending his contract until June 2032, ‌the Spanish giants announced on Thursday and bringing an end to months of speculation ‌over his future. The 26-year-old Brazil international ‌has been a central figure in Real's attack in recent seasons and had been linked with ⁠a ​move ⁠to English champions Arsenal.

His previous contract was due ⁠to expire in June 2027. "Real Madrid and ​Vinicius Jr have agreed to extend our ⁠player's contract, which now keeps him with the ⁠club ​through June 30, 2032...," Real said in a statement.

"Vinicius has become ⁠one of the most important players during one ⁠of ⁠the most successful periods in our history."