Soccer-Real Madrid secure Vinicius Jr with new long-term deal
Real Madrid have secured the future of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, extending his contract until June 2032, bringing an end to months of speculation over his potential departure.
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- Spain
Real Madrid have secured the future of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, extending his contract until June 2032, the Spanish giants announced on Thursday and bringing an end to months of speculation over his future. The 26-year-old Brazil international has been a central figure in Real's attack in recent seasons and had been linked with a move to English champions Arsenal.
His previous contract was due to expire in June 2027. "Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have agreed to extend our player's contract, which now keeps him with the club through June 30, 2032...," Real said in a statement.
"Vinicius has become one of the most important players during one of the most successful periods in our history."