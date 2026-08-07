Mark van Bommel: Belgium's Football Renaissance Architect

Mark van Bommel, the newly appointed coach of Belgium's national football team, expressed his enthusiasm for the role, choosing it over a possible position with the Dutch national team. Van Bommel made this announcement during his first press conference following his appointment.

Van Bommel, a former defender with illustrious European clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, replaces Rudi Garcia. His focus is on winning and guiding Belgium through upcoming campaigns like the Nations League and potentially leading them to a European Championship victory.

Addressing concerns about goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' possible hiatus from the team, van Bommel said discussions will be held before making any decisions, ensuring Courtois' opinions are considered before the player resumes his role.