Historic Judo Triumphs at Commonwealth Games 2026 Fuel India's Olympic Ambitions

Unnati Sharma, a bronze medal-winning judoka at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, expressed her elation over India's remarkable four-medal achievement in judo, including two historic golds, as a major step in popularizing the sport across India.

The Indian judo team's triumphs featured gold medals from Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh and a silver from Yamini Mourya. Unnati secured her bronze with a swift Ippon victory against South Africa's Skye Knoester, capturing attention with her precise leg hook maneuver.

In interviews, Unnati shared her delight in boosting judo's profile in India, noting the significance of the dual gold wins. Despite facing disappointment after a semifinal defeat, she refocused her energy on claiming bronze, strategizing her victory through meticulous study of her opponent. Her long-term goal targets the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with her journey strongly backed by family, coaches, and the facilities at the Inspire Institute of Sport.