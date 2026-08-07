Historic Judo Triumphs at Commonwealth Games 2026 Fuel India's Olympic Ambitions

Unnati Sharma, Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist, lauds India's four-medal haul in judo, including two golds. Her bronze win, aided by a strategic Ippon victory, highlights India's growing prowess in judo. Sharma, aiming for the LA 2028 Olympics, credits her success to dedicated family, coaches, and the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:53 IST
Historic Judo Triumphs at Commonwealth Games 2026 Fuel India's Olympic Ambitions
Unnati Sharma (Photo: IIS). Image Credit: ANI

Unnati Sharma, a bronze medal-winning judoka at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, expressed her elation over India's remarkable four-medal achievement in judo, including two historic golds, as a major step in popularizing the sport across India.

The Indian judo team's triumphs featured gold medals from Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh and a silver from Yamini Mourya. Unnati secured her bronze with a swift Ippon victory against South Africa's Skye Knoester, capturing attention with her precise leg hook maneuver.

In interviews, Unnati shared her delight in boosting judo's profile in India, noting the significance of the dual gold wins. Despite facing disappointment after a semifinal defeat, she refocused her energy on claiming bronze, strategizing her victory through meticulous study of her opponent. Her long-term goal targets the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with her journey strongly backed by family, coaches, and the facilities at the Inspire Institute of Sport.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026