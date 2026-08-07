Hungary's Nuclear Dilemma: Paks Plant's Future in Question

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary, a key electricity supplier, faces challenges due to low water levels of the Danube River caused by a heatwave. Despite a temporary water level rise, the plant operates below capacity, prompting government measures to sustain energy supply, including exploring new energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:34 IST
Hungary's Nuclear Dilemma: Paks Plant's Future in Question
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  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's primary nuclear plant, Paks, which provides nearly half the country's electricity, is grappling with operational challenges despite a temporary rise in the Danube River's water levels. This development has not eased the existing pressure on the plant amid a prolonged heatwave that has swept across Europe.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar emphasized the urgency of ensuring the plant's functionality, as the Hungarian economy heavily relies on it. He urged citizens to conserve energy, while noting that although temperature drops have stabilized the country's energy needs, the situation at Paks remains sensitive.

Magyar announced plans to review the plant's proposed expansion and diversify energy sources, including an increase in wind energy capacity. These plans come as the government seeks sustainable solutions to mitigate the effects of fluctuating water levels and continued delays in the Paks 2 project.

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