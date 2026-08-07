India-Bhutan Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Focus on Trans-border Rivers and Energy
In a high-level meeting in New Delhi, India and Bhutan reviewed ongoing cooperation in trans-border river management and the energy sector. The discussions emphasized sustainable management, hydropower development, and expanding bilateral ties in these sectors, reaffirming the countries' commitment to mutual growth and regional energy security.
New Delhi hosted a pivotal bilateral meeting on Friday, where India and Bhutan deliberated on strengthening cooperation in trans-border rivers and energy. The Indian delegation, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, engaged with the Bhutanese team headed by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy & Natural Resources.
The meeting's agenda centered around enhancing joint efforts in managing trans-border rivers, flood forecasting, hydrological data exchange, and reviewing the progress of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan. Both nations emphasized the importance of deepening their partnership through continuous dialogue, technical collaboration, and mutual trust.
Further discussions between Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Lyonpo Gem Tshering affirmed the ongoing collaboration in the energy sector. The talks covered hydropower development, cross-border electricity trade, and capacity building, underscoring a mutual commitment to advancing regional energy security and sustainable development.
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