India-Bhutan Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Focus on Trans-border Rivers and Energy

New Delhi hosted a pivotal bilateral meeting on Friday, where India and Bhutan deliberated on strengthening cooperation in trans-border rivers and energy. The Indian delegation, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, engaged with the Bhutanese team headed by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy & Natural Resources.

The meeting's agenda centered around enhancing joint efforts in managing trans-border rivers, flood forecasting, hydrological data exchange, and reviewing the progress of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan. Both nations emphasized the importance of deepening their partnership through continuous dialogue, technical collaboration, and mutual trust.

Further discussions between Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Lyonpo Gem Tshering affirmed the ongoing collaboration in the energy sector. The talks covered hydropower development, cross-border electricity trade, and capacity building, underscoring a mutual commitment to advancing regional energy security and sustainable development.