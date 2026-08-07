FA Bans Solid Pitchside Barriers After Tragic Incident

The FA has prohibited solid pitchside barriers in the National League System following the death of former Arsenal player Billy Vigar. This decision comes after a tragic incident where Vigar suffered a brain injury from hitting a concrete barrier. Clubs are mandated to remove or protect existing barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:56 IST
FA Bans Solid Pitchside Barriers After Tragic Incident
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  • United Kingdom

The Football Association (FA) has imposed a ban on solid pitchside barriers within the National League System. This ruling follows a tragic event resulting in the death of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar, who sustained a severe brain injury after coming into contact with a concrete barrier during a match.

The FA initiated a comprehensive review last year to assess the safety of such structures after the 21-year-old collided with the barrier while playing for Chichester City in the Isthmian League Premier Division. The review was conducted by independent health and safety experts and examined the use of brick, breeze block, or concrete barriers.

The FA has mandated that all existing solid barriers must be removed or covered with protective material where structural removal isn't feasible. This policy will come into effect for the 2026-27 season, with financial assistance provided by the FA and Premier League to support clubs in implementing these changes.

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