Shikhar Dhawan Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Brilliance Amid STEM Lab Inauguration

Shikhar Dhawan, the former Indian cricketer, has extolled the talented 15-year-old batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his outstanding performance on the cricket field. In a recent interaction with ANI, Dhawan remarked on the teenager's fearless approach and maturity, which have already earned him accolades in international cricket and the IPL. Recognized for his boundary-hitting prowess, Sooryavanshi’s progress is seen as a testament to his skill and courage.

Dhawan noted, "Vaibhav’s ability to perform on such a crucial stage at a young age is commendable. His achievements in the T20I series and IPL are extraordinary." Sooryavanshi's ascent includes becoming the youngest to debut for India and amassing significant runs with the Rajasthan Royals, culminating in multiple awards, including the Orange Cap.

In addition to lauding Sooryavanshi, Dhawan inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM Lab in Delhi, aiming to further technological education. This initiative, launched with Delhi's Chief Minister and industry leaders, seeks to enhance learning for over 2,500 students. Dhawan’s foundation focuses on digital education, fostering skills like critical thinking and innovation, impacting thousands of children.