Trump's Renewed Bid: A Confrontation with Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Trump makes a renewed attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook despite a previous Supreme Court ruling blocking such efforts. The move involves unproven allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook. Her attorney dismisses these claims, affirming them as a pretext for policy differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:40 IST
Trump's Renewed Bid: A Confrontation with Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic escalation, President Donald Trump has once again maneuvered to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, despite a previous block by the U.S. Supreme Court. This move comes in the wake of a letter to Cook demanding her response to allegations deemed by her attorney as 'baseless'.

President Trump's latest confrontation is marked by accusations of significant misconduct linked to mortgage fraud, a claim Cook and her legal team strongly oppose. The Supreme Court had only recently safeguarded her position, citing the need for procedural fairness which had not been afforded initially.

This development highlights a historic standoff as President Trump challenges the traditional independence of the Federal Reserve. With the specter of court proceedings looming, both the Federal Reserve and the White House have remained tight-lipped on this electrifying issue.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026