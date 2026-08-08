AC Milan and Ismael Bennacer Part Ways After Seven Years

AC Milan have surprisingly ended their association with midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The club announced the mutual contract termination, concluding the Algerian international's notable seven-year tenure at San Siro.

Bennacer, 28, initially joined Milan from Empoli in 2019 and became a key player in their 2021-22 Scudetto-winning squad. However, knee injuries severely restricted his play, leading to loan spells at Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb.

In a statement, AC Milan wished Bennacer success in his future endeavors. The midfielder has not played in a competitive match since 2024, reflecting his ongoing fitness struggles.