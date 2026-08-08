AC Milan and Ismael Bennacer Part Ways After Seven Years
AC Milan has parted ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. The Algerian international joined Milan in 2019 and was pivotal in their 2021-22 Scudetto win. Persistent knee injuries have limited his play in recent years, leading to his departure.
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AC Milan have surprisingly ended their association with midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The club announced the mutual contract termination, concluding the Algerian international's notable seven-year tenure at San Siro.
Bennacer, 28, initially joined Milan from Empoli in 2019 and became a key player in their 2021-22 Scudetto-winning squad. However, knee injuries severely restricted his play, leading to loan spells at Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb.
In a statement, AC Milan wished Bennacer success in his future endeavors. The midfielder has not played in a competitive match since 2024, reflecting his ongoing fitness struggles.