AC Milan and Ismael Bennacer Part Ways After Seven Years

AC Milan has parted ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. The Algerian international joined Milan in 2019 and was pivotal in their 2021-22 Scudetto win. Persistent knee injuries have limited his play in recent years, leading to his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:44 IST
AC Milan and Ismael Bennacer Part Ways After Seven Years
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan have surprisingly ended their association with midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The club announced the mutual contract termination, concluding the Algerian international's notable seven-year tenure at San Siro.

Bennacer, 28, initially joined Milan from Empoli in 2019 and became a key player in their 2021-22 Scudetto-winning squad. However, knee injuries severely restricted his play, leading to loan spells at Olympique de Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb.

In a statement, AC Milan wished Bennacer success in his future endeavors. The midfielder has not played in a competitive match since 2024, reflecting his ongoing fitness struggles.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026