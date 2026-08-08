Apple has unveiled a comprehensive guide aimed at Mac users within China's borders. This guide details the process for linking Alibaba's innovative Qwen artificial intelligence with Apple's flagship digital assistant, Siri.

This collaboration marks a significant move for Apple as it seeks to reclaim its footing in an AI-driven market. The company has been facing stiff competition from domestic brands like Lenovo, which have capitalized on tailor-made AI features tailored for local consumers.

By aligning its technology with Alibaba, Apple hopes to offer an enhanced user experience and solidify its standing against rising local tech adversaries in the artificial intelligence PC market.