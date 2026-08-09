Explosive Insights: Indian and US Navies Enhance EOD Expertise
The Indian and US Navies will conduct the 2026 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Exercise at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. This five-day event is set to boost interoperability and professional cooperation through expert exchanges, cross-training, and practical exercises, fostering mutual understanding between the specialist teams of the two naval forces.
The Indian and US Navies are gearing up for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Exercise 2026 at Kochi's Southern Naval Command from August 10 to 14. In a statement released on Sunday, the Indian Navy highlighted the exercise's aim to improve interoperability and professional ties between their diving and EOD teams.
The five-day event will feature Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross-training, equipment showcases, and scenario-driven practical exercises. Participants will exchange modern EOD strategies, emerging tech, and best practices, gaining insights into each other's operational capabilities and philosophies, thus enhancing collaborative learning and operational cohesion.
This eighth edition of the specialized bilateral exercise, part of a tradition since 2005, reaffirms the enduring commitment between the two navies. It underscores ongoing efforts to enhance interoperability, share operational expertise, and fortify cooperation in specialized maritime operations.