Escalating Protests: Jharkhand Job Aspirants Demand Justice

Union Minister Sanjay Seth has condemned the Jharkhand government for its delayed response to the protests by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) job aspirants. The minister called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren to initiate dialogue with students and address their grievances promptly.

During a press briefing, Seth criticized the lack of action over the 16-day protest period, stressing the importance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry, alongside demands for examination cancellations. His concerns were echoed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who highlighted corruption issues in Jharkhand's examination processes.

Recent talks between government officials and JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch representatives have yet to produce tangible results. Student leaders remain cautious, expressing hope for definitive solutions rather than empty promises. Demonstrations began over alleged irregularities in civil service examination results announced in early July, with demands for a transparent recruitment process.