Odisha's Investment Drive Attracts Rs 66,392 Crore with Visionary 'Purvodaya' Plan

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi concluded a productive two-day investment outreach in Delhi-NCR, garnering investment proposals totaling Rs 66,392 crore, according to a Saturday release from the state government. The engagements involved high-level dialogues with industry leaders, focused roundtable discussions, and a visit to the Haier manufacturing facility in Noida.

This initiative, part of Odisha's 'Purvodaya' vision, seeks to enhance the state's industrial ecosystem by fostering manufacturing, attracting investments, and generating employment. At the Haier facility, CM Majhi engaged with top company officials, examining their manufacturing processes to emphasize opportunities within electronics, consumer goods, and supporting industries in Odisha.

CM Majhi stated, "Odisha is cultivating an environment conducive for industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable value generation." The outreach concluded with 38 MoUs worth Rs 64,703 crore, promising 46,071 jobs, along with Investment Intention Forms (IIFs) worth Rs 1,689 crore aimed at creating 8,064 jobs, affirming the industry's confidence in Odisha's investment framework.