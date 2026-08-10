Demi Vollering's Triumphant Tour de France Femmes Victory

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands clinched her second Tour de France Femmes title on Sunday, decisively winning the ninth and final stage. Her performance reaffirmed her status as an elite cyclist in her generation, expanding an impressive collection of achievements including the 2023 Tour, the upcoming 2026 Giro d'Italia Women, and consecutive La Vuelta Femenina wins in 2024 and 2025.

Starting the race with a mere eight-second advantage over Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney, Vollering effectively dispelled any doubts on the final stretch by launching a powerful attack on the Col d'Eze. Her subsequent solo ride to victory in Nice underscored her determination and skills.

Reflecting on her win, Vollering highlighted the collective effort, emphasizing teamwork and dedication. Her victory not only represented her personal dream but also showcased the spirit of camaraderie and passion within her team. The win solidified Vollering's standing in women's cycling as she finished well ahead of her competitors in this year's tour.