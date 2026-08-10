Sri Lankan Cricketers Unite for Progress: A Game-Changing Launch

The formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association marks a significant milestone in the professional development of cricket in Sri Lanka. Launched with Kusal Mendis as its inaugural president, the association aims to amplify players' voices and enhance the game's integrity amid ongoing reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 09:32 IST
Sri Lankan Cricketers Unite for Progress: A Game-Changing Launch
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) announced a pivotal moment for Sri Lankan cricket with the establishment of a players' organization, signaling a new era for the sport's professionalism and growth in the nation. This strategic move aims to provide athletes a platform to advocate for their interests.

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association was officially inaugurated on Saturday, with Kusal Mendis, the white-ball team captain, taking the helm as its first president. This development coincides with ongoing structural reforms within Sri Lanka Cricket, which are being led by a government-appointed committee.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat emphasized the symbiotic relationship between a robust game and player representation. Further endorsing the move, women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu praised the association for providing players a united voice, especially in discussions with the board over franchise cricket opportunities.

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