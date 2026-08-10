Sri Lankan Cricketers Unite for Progress: A Game-Changing Launch

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) announced a pivotal moment for Sri Lankan cricket with the establishment of a players' organization, signaling a new era for the sport's professionalism and growth in the nation. This strategic move aims to provide athletes a platform to advocate for their interests.

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association was officially inaugurated on Saturday, with Kusal Mendis, the white-ball team captain, taking the helm as its first president. This development coincides with ongoing structural reforms within Sri Lanka Cricket, which are being led by a government-appointed committee.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat emphasized the symbiotic relationship between a robust game and player representation. Further endorsing the move, women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu praised the association for providing players a united voice, especially in discussions with the board over franchise cricket opportunities.