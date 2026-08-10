Liverpool's Pre-Season Struggles: Can They Recover in Time?

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola highlighted challenges in maintaining performance levels after a 3-2 friendly loss to Monaco at Anfield. Concerns are mounting over the team's readiness for their Premier League opener against Newcastle United, despite strong performances from key players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 09:38 IST
Liverpool's Pre-Season Struggles: Can They Recover in Time?
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Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola has raised the alarm over the team's performance inconsistency following a 3-2 friendly defeat to Monaco at Anfield.

The loss is the second consecutive game where Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead, previously losing 4-2 to Leeds United.

With crucial players just returning post-World Cup, including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, Iraola underscores the need for improvement ahead of the Premier League opener against Newcastle United on August 23.

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