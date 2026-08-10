Liverpool's Pre-Season Struggles: Can They Recover in Time?

Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola has raised the alarm over the team's performance inconsistency following a 3-2 friendly defeat to Monaco at Anfield.

The loss is the second consecutive game where Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead, previously losing 4-2 to Leeds United.

With crucial players just returning post-World Cup, including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, Iraola underscores the need for improvement ahead of the Premier League opener against Newcastle United on August 23.