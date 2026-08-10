Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Responds to Acquittal: Claims Political Conspiracy

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), addressed the media following his acquittal in a sexual harassment case by the Rouse Avenue Court. He alleged that the accusations were politically driven and connected to a specific wrestling academy.

Singh claimed that the court's observations pointed to the involvement of a particular akhada, closely associated with the Hooda family, in orchestrating the allegations. The judgment cited testimonies of two wrestlers who detailed their experiences, which were crucial in the court's decision.

The court noted inconsistencies, such as complainants using the same address in different districts, hinting at political influence. Brij Bhushan Singh suggested that the Hooda family was the first to intervene, emphasizing the case's alleged political nature.