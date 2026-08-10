Delhi's Vidya Vahini Yojana: Empowering Girls One Bicycle at a Time

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' to ease school travel. The initiative aims to improve access to education and encourage regular attendance by reducing transportation challenges. Over 1.40 lakh students across Delhi benefit this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:17 IST
Delhi's Vidya Vahini Yojana: Empowering Girls One Bicycle at a Time
Students who received bicycles under 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant step towards empowering girls' education, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students on Monday at the Delhi Assembly premises. This initiative, under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana,' is designed to simplify the commute to school for girls from Zone 7 of North Delhi, encouraging them to continue their education.

The 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' seeks to enhance educational access by providing bicycles, addressing transportation challenges faced by students living far from their schools. By making travel more convenient and affordable, the scheme intends to boost regular attendance and reduce dropout rates, granting girls greater independence and confidence in their daily school journey.

The Delhi government is committed to supporting girl students, with plans to distribute bicycles to around 1.40 lakh Class 9 students citywide this year. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the programme's role in promoting self-reliance among girls and eliminating transportation as a barrier to education. The initiative aligns with the government's broader efforts to improve accessibility and deter girls from leaving school due to commute issues. (ANI)

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