Indian U-23 Fencers Shine with 17 Medals at Commonwealth Championship

In a historic achievement, the Indian U-23 Fencing team claimed 17 medals at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship. The contingent displayed remarkable skill and depth, securing 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 9 Bronze medals in Men's and Women's Individual events, marking a standout achievement on the global stage.

The Indian squad asserted dominance across disciplines, ensuring podium finishes in all six individual events, which included Sabre, Foil, and Epee. A highlight came in the Men's Sabre category, with Nikhil Wagh taking Gold, followed by a complete Indian sweep with Lakshay Badser securing Silver, and Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba clinching Bronze medals, according to the Fencing Association of India's press release.

Competing against formidable international opponents, Indian athletes maintained strong momentum in the Men's Foil and Epee categories. Tejas Patil seized Silver and Hemash Sanasam, Bronze, in Men's Foil. In Men's Epee, Lokesh Vemani claimed Silver and Shaurya Ashwini, along with Godwin Anbkess, earned Bronze. Women's categories saw exceptional performances as well, with Joys Ashita and Prachi Lohan winning Gold in Foil and Epee, respectively. As per Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, the goal remains to foster young talent for future successes on the senior circuit and international competitions.