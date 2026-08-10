Indian U-23 Fencers Shine with 17 Medals at Commonwealth Championship

In a landmark achievement, the Indian U-23 Fencing team secured a total of 17 medals at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship, showcasing their strength across both Men's and Women's Individual events. The team won 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and 9 Bronze medals, marking one of the country’s most successful runs in international fencing.

Indian competitors established their dominance across all six individual events in Sabre, Foil, and Epee categories. The Men's Sabre event was particularly notable with India achieving a clean sweep. Nikhil Wagh led the charge by winning Gold, followed by Lakshay Badser who took Silver, with Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba sharing the Bronze medals.

In the Men's Foil, Tejas Patil claimed Silver while Hemash Sanasam earned Bronze. For Men's Epee, Lokesh Vemani secured Silver, and both Shaurya Ashwini and Godwin Anbkess earned Bronze medals. Among women, Joys Ashita captured Gold in Women's Foil, with Kanaglakshmi taking Silver. Prachi Lohan clinched Gold in Women's Epee, and Jeferlin won Gold in Women's Sabre.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, commended the athletes, highlighting their dedication and the country's commitment to fostering young talent. The association sees this success as a step towards building a competitive future team for international championships.