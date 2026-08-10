Diplomatic Balancing Act: Bangladesh PM Rahman Pushes for Enhanced Ties with India Amid Hasina Tensions

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman seeks to foster a 'conducive environment' to enhance relations with India amid tensions over former PM Sheikh Hasina's exile. Rahman met with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi to discuss bilateral ties and urged India to expedite Hasina's extradition, as her political activities in India continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:50 IST
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Bangladesh PM Rahman Pushes for Enhanced Ties with India Amid Hasina Tensions
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasized the importance of creating a supportive atmosphere to strengthen ties with India during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi. Monday's remarks underscore Rahman's push to improve relations with India, focusing on resolving the sensitive issue of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile.

Rahman's government has been striving to build a stable relationship with India since taking office, with these comments marking his first public call for enhanced bilateral conditions. The call coincides with Dhaka's request for India to expedite Hasina's extradition, after her recent engagement with media from Indian soil.

India is currently reviewing Bangladesh's request according to its legal framework, while the ongoing political dynamics maintain diplomatic tensions. This delicate diplomatic dance involves balancing bilateral relations, domestic political pressures, and international legal procedures.

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