Market Momentum: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures Inch Higher Amid Middle East Developments

Nasdaq futures rose as investors eyed Middle Eastern developments, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Crucial inflation data is expected this week to guide Federal Reserve policy. While AI company earnings fuel optimism, tempered rate-hike bets follow unexpected job losses, with traders pricing a 44% chance of a September hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:47 IST
Market Momentum: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures Inch Higher Amid Middle East Developments
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  • United States

In a cautious start to the trading week, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edged up on Monday, influenced by unfolding developments in the Middle East that could pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This corridor is critical for global oil supplies.

Iran has hinted at nearing an agreement with Oman to define fresh shipping lanes through the vital strait but stipulated that the U.S. meet certain conditions. The potential easing of energy flows through this strategic point could alleviate mounting concerns over high oil prices that have been a significant driver of inflation and high-interest rate speculations worldwide.

Investor attention is set on forthcoming consumer and producer price readings, which will likely provide insights into the Federal Reserve's future monetary direction. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy's unexpected job losses in July have tempered immediate rate-hike probabilities, with current trader sentiment showing a 44% probability of an increase in September.

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