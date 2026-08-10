India's Power Demand Peaks to Record High Amidst Rising Electricity Needs

In a striking demonstration of growing energy needs, India's peak electricity demand surged by 12% from April to June compared to the previous year, touching an unprecedented 270.8 gigawatts (GW) in May.

The data, shared with the Rajya Sabha, highlights a critical 3,045 megawatts (MW) evening supply gap in June, despite a robust installed generation capacity of 548.86 GW as of June 2026.

Notably, the northern region bore the brunt of this shortfall as evening demand outstripped supply by a significant margin, attributed largely to El Nino conditions, which increased electricity needs substantially.

Despite India's progress in energy infrastructure, gaps persist at state levels. States like Bihar and Maharashtra reported substantial disparities between demand and supply.

While thermal power remains the predominant energy source, contributing over 68% in June, the share of renewables is steadily increasing. The government acknowledges the urgent need for developing renewable storage solutions to sustain long-term energy balance.

Looking ahead, there are plans to bolster battery energy storage and pumped-storage capacity significantly by 2030, reflecting the necessity for an exponential scale-up in renewable support.