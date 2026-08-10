Tensions Rise Amid Contentious Elections in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir

The regional elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have encountered significant obstacles, marked by delays and heightened security worries. These challenges come weeks after violent protests erupted, forcing authorities to impose sweeping restrictions.

The situation places Pakistan in a delicate position. While it frequently criticizes India's approach to dissent in Indian-administered Kashmir, it now faces backlash within its own territory. Authorities decided to postpone elections in several constituencies due to law-and-order concerns.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) has already secured a majority of the seats, casting a shadow over the electoral process amid allegations of rigging by their main rival, the Pakistan Peoples Party. Violent clashes have raised security stakes further, with Internet blackouts contributing to growing unrest.