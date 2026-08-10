Jharkhand Minister Addresses Protest Concerns Amid Exam Controversy

Amidst the persistent protests in Ranchi by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), State Minister Deepika Pandey Singh on Monday affirmed the government's stance on maintaining constitutional norms. The Minister stressed that while protests are a democratic right, they must be exercised within legal boundaries.

Addressing media personnel, Minister Singh clarified the government's position on managing the protests, ensuring no force would be used. "Democracy allows protests, but maintaining law and order remains our priority. There will be no use of pellet guns, tear gas, or lathi-charge," she emphatically stated. Singh also addressed criticisms of an alleged communication gap with the student protesters, asserting continuous dialogue has taken place over several days.

She elaborated on the demands related to canceling the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, explaining the legal intricacies involved. "The call to cancel the CGL exam involves legal directives, complicating the situation. The state government operates under strict adherence to constitutional rights," Pandey Singh noted. In a bid for transparency, the Minister invited federal investigations into allegations of financial misconduct, expressing readiness for judicial oversight. Additionally, major educational reforms are being proposed, with expert input from esteemed institutions like IIM, IIT, XLRI, and ISM to revamp the system.